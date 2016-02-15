Clear Out the Clutter — Learn How to Sell on Craigslist Through Free Class at Goleta Library

The Santa Barbara Public Library System is offering a free class on how to sell items on Craigslist, a free website for local classifieds listings. The class will be held Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, from 10-11 a.m. at the Goleta Library, located at 500 N. Fairview Avenue.

Participants will learn the steps to creating a “for sale” ad, including how to choose a category, write a description for the item, add photos of the item to the listing and respond to inquiries after the ad is posted.

The class will be taught as a lecture and demonstration, but those wishing to follow along may bring a laptop, tablet or other internet-enabled device.

Because space is limited, attendance will be limited to the first 40 people to arrive.

If you have questions, please call the Goleta Library at 805.964.7878.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library events, programs, locations and hours.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jody E. Thomas is the librarian for community engagement for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.