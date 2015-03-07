Clear Skies in Forecast, But Sunday Won’t Beat Saturday’s Heat

After temperatures flirted with 90 degrees in some parts of Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Saturday, be prepared for a bit of a chill factor. The National Weather Service says daytime highs are expected to top out in the mid-70s on Sunday.

There are no watches, warnings or advisories in effect. It’s just another spectacular summer winter weekend in Santa Barbara.

According to the weather service, a combination of high pressure and an offshore flow pushed temperatures above normal Saturday. An onshore flow is expected to return Sunday, however, cooling things off along the coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for clear skies and daytime temperatures in the 70s and overnight lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Morning marine layer conditions are likely to reappear Monday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Although Wednesday is expected to be mostly cloudy, another warming trend is expected later in the week, the weather service said.

