Friday, April 13 , 2018, 9:24 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers to Hold Mini Camp at UCSB

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 19, 2016 | 8:41 a.m.

The NBA-champion Cleveland Cavaliers will be conducting an informal mini camp at UC Santa Barbara this week, Noozhawk has learned.

Four-time MVP LeBron James has invited team members to join him for voluntary workouts and team bonding at the Thunderdome before the Cavaliers begin regular training camp on Sept. 27. There were no details on practice times.

A source at UCSB told Noozhawk it’s not uncommon for an NBA team captain to organize a team-bonding trip before training camp. The practice is known as “Captain’s Choice.”

According to ESPN, Cavs players and coaches will gather for workouts for several days this week in Santa Barbara ahead of the start of training camp next week.

"The session is meant to create camaraderie ahead of the season." Last year, the team gathered in Miami for a camp that helped launch their eventual championship season, which culminated in a historic defeat of the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors, the defending 2015 NBA champions, had raced out to a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series before James led his team to an upset victory. No NBA team had ever come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the championship, and James earned the finals MVP award for his efforts.

The Cavaliers’ arrival comes a week before the Los Angeles Lakers open training camp at UCSB. The Lakers will hold their media day on Sept. 26 at their facility in El Segundo before starting a week of workouts at Rob Gym the following day.

The Lakers and Cavaliers training sessions are not open to the public.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 