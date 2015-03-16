Cleveland Elementary Principal Cynthia White Out on Medical Leave and Not Expected to Return

The Santa Barbara district is seeking an interim leader to fill in for the rest of the school year

Cleveland Elementary School Principal Cynthia White is going on medical leave, so the year-round school will need a new leader, the Santa Barbara Unified School District announced Monday.

White has been with the district for 28 years and will probably not be coming back, district spokeswoman Barbara Keyani said.

Cleveland students are off until April 6 for the spring intersession break, and the district is looking for an interim principal for the rest of the current year, Keyani said.

No further details about the cause or timing of White going on leave were available.

White started her teaching career at Cleveland in the 1980s and was glad to return to the campus as a principal in 2012 after serving as an administrator. She was the district’s director of curriculum and categorical programs for seven years.

“Dr. White’s deep knowledge of best instructional practices and her in-depth understanding of technology helped students at Cleveland improve academically,” the district said in a statement. “Dr. White did an outstanding job marshaling community resources to improve the campus and to provide support for students.”

Plans for a permanent principal search will be announced later, the district said.

