Client Adviser Geoff Gaggs Marks 15 Years at Mission Wealth

By Renee Hennessee for Mission Wealth | July 3, 2015 | 11:18 a.m.

Gaggs
Geoff Gaggs

Mission Wealth is proud to announce that client adviser Geoff Gaggs is celebrating his 15th year with the firm in July.

Gaggs, who is a principal with Mission Wealth, has been with the company since 2000. Mission Wealth was formed in February 2000.

A native of Santa Barbara, Gaggs has contributed his skill, energy and loyalty to the company over the years as it has become a nationally recognized firm that manages over $1.3 billion in assets for hundreds of clients across the nation.

Mission Wealth CEO and co-founder Seth Streeter said, “Geoff’s dedication to his clients and the firm has been an anchor to Mission Wealth’s continued success.”

Gaggs earned a bachelor of science degree in business finance from California State University-Northridge. In 1999, he earned his CFP designation and in 2005 completed a master of science degree in financial planning with honors.

Over the years, Gaggs has contributed to the firm’s Investment and Executive Committees, well as being a past member and board member of the Estate Planning Council of Ventura County and Toastmasters International.

Gaggs has also been quoted in various publications such as Money Magazine and has been seen on ABC affiliate KEYT Television.

Gaggs presently lives in Ventura with his wife and two sons and loves being an active dad by helping as a volunteer coach and playing any sport under the sun with his family.

— Renee Hennessee is a marketing coordinator for Mission Wealth.

