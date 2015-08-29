Cliff Drive Care Center After-School Program Has Your Child’s Back — School or No School!

Advice

Long-standing program on campus of Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara provides caring environment, homework help and plenty of play time

For more than 50 years, the Cliff Drive Care Center after-school program has been providing Santa Barbara’s children with a fun, caring and safe environment so they can do what kids love most: Play!

The center is one of the only after-school program that works hard to provide care for children even during half-days and most school holidays. Operated by Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara on its campus at 1435 Cliff Drive, the center is open more often than not and is always being adjusted in conjunction with local schools’ schedules.

From arts and crafts and board games, to sports and games of tag, the kids rarely tire from the different activities that the Cliff Drive Care Center offers. One always-popular activity is playing and building with Legos.

While there is always lots of fun to be had, the trained and knowledgeable staff also tutors and helps children with their homework.

On Mondays, the children are invited to attend a weekly chapel service led by the center’s high-spirited youth pastor.

For some of community’s children, the center is simply a safe place to decompress after a long school day under the careful watch of warm and professional child caregivers.

“We create a safe loving environment where children can simply be themselves,” explained program director Jenny Yznaga.

The Cliff Drive Care Center is a fully state-licensed program whose mission is to provide the highest quality of child care possible for children ages 5-12. Although they regularly pick up children from Adams, Monroe, Open Alternative, Vieja Valley and Washington elementary schools, all local children are welcome to attend.

Click here for more information about Cliff Drive Care Center, or call 805.965.4286 x221.