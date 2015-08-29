Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 9:03 pm | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
Advice

Cliff Drive Care Center After-School Program Has Your Child’s Back — School or No School!

Long-standing program on campus of Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara provides caring environment, homework help and plenty of play time

The Cliff Drive Care Center at Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara has been providing a caring and enriching after-school program for more than 50 years. “We create a safe loving environment where children can simply be themselves,” says program director Jenny Yznaga.
The Cliff Drive Care Center at Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara has been providing a caring and enriching after-school program for more than 50 years. “We create a safe loving environment where children can simply be themselves,” says program director Jenny Yznaga. (Cliff Drive Care Center photo)
By Emmalia Sutherland, Special to Noozhawk | August 29, 2015 | 10:00 a.m.

For more than 50 years, the Cliff Drive Care Center after-school program has been providing Santa Barbara’s children with a fun, caring and safe environment so they can do what kids love most: Play!

The center is one of the only after-school program that works hard to provide care for children even during half-days and most school holidays. Operated by Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara on its campus at 1435 Cliff Drive, the center is open more often than not and is always being adjusted in conjunction with local schools’ schedules.

From arts and crafts and board games, to sports and games of tag, the kids rarely tire from the different activities that the Cliff Drive Care Center offers. One always-popular activity is playing and building with Legos.

While there is always lots of fun to be had, the trained and knowledgeable staff also tutors and helps children with their homework.

On Mondays, the children are invited to attend a weekly chapel service led by the center’s high-spirited youth pastor.

For some of community’s children, the center is simply a safe place to decompress after a long school day under the careful watch of warm and professional child caregivers.

“We create a safe loving environment where children can simply be themselves,” explained program director Jenny Yznaga.

The Cliff Drive Care Center is a fully state-licensed program whose mission is to provide the highest quality of child care possible for children ages 5-12. Although they regularly pick up children from Adams, MonroeOpen Alternative, Vieja Valley and Washington elementary schools, all local children are welcome to attend.

Click here for more information about Cliff Drive Care Center, or call 805.965.4286 x221. 

Under the careful watch of warm and professional child caregivers, the Cliff Drive Care Center is a safe and fun place for kids to decompress after a long school day. Click to view larger
Under the careful watch of warm and professional child caregivers, the Cliff Drive Care Center is a safe and fun place for kids to decompress after a long school day. (Cliff Drive Care Center photo)
Arts and crafts, board games, sports, tag and homework help are among the activities offered at Cliff Drive Care Center. Click to view larger
Arts and crafts, board games, sports, tag and homework help are among the activities offered at Cliff Drive Care Center. (Cliff Drive Care Center photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 