Cliff Drive Care Center Celebrating 50th Anniversary with Full Weekend of Fun

The Cliff Drive Care Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month.

Did you or your children go to Pre-school, After-school or Summer Camps on the Mesa? At Cliff Drive Care Center? Join us in June for our 50-Year Celebration of growing great kids, providing counseling and senior lunches.

To mark the occasion, we have two fun events on Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and June 16:

» Fun Fundraiser — Full tri-tip/chicken dinner, music, raffles, auctions, chili cook-off contest from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road. Please come! Call for tickets at 805.965.1338 x221 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

» 50th Anniversary Celebration — Refreshments on the deck, honoring the past and present staff at all three Sunday services at Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, 1435 Cliff Drive. 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 16. Please join us!

Click here for more information about the Cliff Drive Care Center, or call 805.965.4286.

— Susan Horne is a board member of the Cliff Drive Care Center.