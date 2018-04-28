Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:20 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Cliff Drive Care Center Celebrating 50th Anniversary with Full Weekend of Fun

By Susan Horne for Cliff Drive Care Center | June 6, 2013 | 1:00 p.m.

The Cliff Drive Care Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month.

Did you or your children go to Pre-school, After-school or Summer Camps on the Mesa? At Cliff Drive Care Center? Join us in June for our 50-Year Celebration of growing great kids, providing counseling and senior lunches.

To mark the occasion, we have two fun events on Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and June 16:

» Fun Fundraiser — Full tri-tip/chicken dinner, music, raffles, auctions, chili cook-off contest from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road. Please come! Call for tickets at 805.965.1338 x221 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

» 50th Anniversary Celebration — Refreshments on the deck, honoring the past and present staff at all three Sunday services at Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, 1435 Cliff Drive. 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 16. Please join us!

Click here for more information about the Cliff Drive Care Center, or call 805.965.4286.

— Susan Horne is a board member of the Cliff Drive Care Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 