Nonprofit Q&A

Cliff Drive Care Center Provides Quality Care for Children

After School Children help each other with homework. Click to view larger
By Collin Nathanson | Special to Noozhawk | November 26, 2018 | 10:10 a.m.

Thanksgiving might be over, but the holiday season is just getting started. This year give a gift that matters by donating to one of the many local nonprofits participating in #GivingTuesday

In this interview, Noozhawk sat down with Danielle Garcia, Business Administrator at Cliff Drive Care Center, to learn more about how the nonprofit cares for the children of working families in our community.

Cliff Drive Care Center

Question: What is the name & mission of your nonprofit?

Answer: Cliff Drive Care Center. Mission: Cliff Drive Care Center reaches into the community with the love of Jesus Christ in caring and practical ways to serve people of all ages.

Q: Why is your mission important to you?

A: We desire to serve the community of Santa Barbara in practical ways as their needs develop and change. Over the years, we have provided an after school teen drop in center, before school care and transportation to area elementary schools, sliding fee scale counseling, and a variety of other programs in addition to our current programs (preschool and prekindergarten, after school enrichment for elementary school students, counseling referrals, and senior adult luncheons). The desire to serve the community allows us to focus on the needs of our neighbors.

Q: How is your nonprofit primarily funded and what are your greatest needs?

A: Our children's programs are funded by a mixture of donations and children's tuition. Our counseling referral and senior adult programs are funded primarily by donations. The greatest needs are always donations for these programs and additional scholarships for students. We are also currently looking at needing to upgrade our playgrounds for the children.

Q: In what ways does your nonprofit utilize it's funding?

A: We provide for the teachers for our students, counselors to connect with the community and provide referrals to licensed counselors, and a chef to cook healthy and delicious meals for community seniors. We also provide supplies for those programs, such as art supplies and food for the children and meal supplies for the seniors, as well as maintaining our facility, so we may continue to serve the community through these programs.

Q: What is one best kept secret or fun fact about your nonprofit that not everyone knows?

A: We have had multiple generations of the same family attend our preschool over the years, with parent alumni bringing their children back to the same place they went to preschool.

Q: Can you tell us one success story from your nonprofit?

A: Before we began our senior adult program, our director used to visit senior adults in the community. As he listened to them share, he heard a theme of loneliness underneath their stories. By gathering them together, we were able to allow seniors who had lost several friends and family to connect with others and form new friendships. We are able to watch them support and care for each other.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle your nonprofit has faced or currently faces and how did you overcome it?

A: As the realities of counseling programs have changed over the years, we wanted to continue to provide counseling resources but did not want to have to charge the high rates for clients that would be required to continue to maintain our own counseling center. We transitioned the program to provide connections with individuals to provide referrals for counseling while also providing support groups through our own program.

Q: How has your nonprofit transformed since you first began?

A: We began before preschools were common, before licensing or First 5 California existed, and we have developed as our understanding of early childhood education has developed through the research and higher education institutions in our country. We have also developed additional programs through the years to further meet the needs of Santa Barbara.

Q: What types of fundraisers and/or programs does your nonprofit run?

A: We host a "Day of the Dip: Salsa and Guacamole Competition" in the spring.

Q: Can you tell us one short-term goal and one long-term goal that your nonprofit has?

A: Short term: Upgrade/replace major elements of the playground structure for our children.

Long term: Expand children's programs to include infant care for children younger than 2 years.

Click here to make a donation to the Cliff Drive Care Center.

 

