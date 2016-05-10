Cliff Drive Sewer Main Installation Project to Support Environmental Protection

A second 3,200-linear-foot sewer main will be installed along Cliff Drive between Alan Road and Mesa Lane to provide additional protection to the environment, in case of a sewer main failure. The project is expected to last from May-November 2016.

This new sewer main will increase the overall reliability of the system by providing extra protection in an environmentally sensitive area. It will also allow city crews to take the existing sewer main out of service for maintenance and repairs, when necessary.

During construction, heavy equipment, construction workers and traffic may be witnessed at the construction sites along Cliff Drive.

The city contractor will carry out necessary temporary traffic control measures, such as detours and reduced speed zones, to allow vehicles and pedestrians to safely pass the construction site. Lighted message boards will be posted in the area to update the public on traffic control measures.

Residents will be able to access their driveways, but there may be short delays as construction equipment is being moved. Non-residents should consider alternate routes.

Crews have been instructed not to start demolition and excavation activities prior to 7 a.m. on weekdays, after which time residents may experience noise from construction vehicles and equipment, including jackhammers and concrete saws.

Water and sewer services in the Cliff Drive area are not expected to be affected by this work.

The City of Santa Barbara appreciates your patience and cooperation while we are making these improvements.

— Micaela Hase is a public works administrative assistant for the City of Santa Barbara.