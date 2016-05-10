Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:40 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Cliff Drive Sewer Main Installation Project to Support Environmental Protection

By Micaela Hase for the City of Santa Barbara | May 10, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

A second 3,200-linear-foot sewer main will be installed along Cliff Drive between Alan Road and Mesa Lane to provide additional protection to the environment, in case of a sewer main failure.  The project is expected to last from May-November 2016.

This new sewer main will increase the overall reliability of the system by providing extra protection in an environmentally sensitive area. It will also allow city crews to take the existing sewer main out of service for maintenance and repairs, when necessary. 

During construction, heavy equipment, construction workers and traffic may be witnessed at the construction sites along Cliff Drive. 

The city contractor will carry out necessary temporary traffic control measures, such as detours and reduced speed zones, to allow vehicles and pedestrians to safely pass the construction site. Lighted message boards will be posted in the area to update the public on traffic control measures.

Residents will be able to access their driveways, but there may be short delays as construction equipment is being moved. Non-residents should consider alternate routes.

Crews have been instructed not to start demolition and excavation activities prior to 7 a.m. on weekdays, after which time residents may experience noise from construction vehicles and equipment, including jackhammers and concrete saws.

Water and sewer services in the Cliff Drive area are not expected to be affected by this work.

The City of Santa Barbara appreciates your patience and cooperation while we are making these improvements.

Micaela Hase is a public works administrative assistant for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 