Climate-Change Documentary ‘Tomorrow’ to Screen at Marjorie Luke

The Community Environmental Council (CEC) and the Marjorie Luke Theatre will present the only Santa Barbara area screening of the climate-change documentary Tomorrow at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

The film, produced in France last year, showcases alternative, creative ways of viewing agriculture, economics, energy and education. It offers constructive solutions for taking local action to make a difference on a global level.

The optimistic approach encourages communities worldwide to change the way they live for the sake of our planet.

Paul Hawken, CEC’s 2017 Environmental Hero, said: “Without question, this is absolutely the best and most creative film on the future of humanity and the environment.”

The film has been well-reviewed across the U.S., with a current critic score of 92 percent and user score of 89 percent on Flixster.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for walk-up ticket sales and will-call. The Marjorie Luke Theatre is at Santa Barbara Junior High School, 721 E. Cota St. Nonprofit information tables and snacks will be available in the lobby. The film is two hours long.

In the spirit of the film, attendees are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles to take advantage of the hydration station in the school hallway just off the foyer, and to arrive to the event car free.

For those who must drive, ample parking is available in the Santa Barbara Junior High School lot off of Cota Street.

CEC, the Marjorie Luke Theatre, and other nonprofit event partners, including the Santa Barbara Sierra Club and the Santa Barbara Permaculture Network, will have information tables in the lobby to provide updates on their climate-related work.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $7 for students and seniors, plus applicable fees. To buy tickets, visit the Lobero Ticket Office online at www.lobero.org or call 963-0761. Event proceeds will benefit the nonprofit partners.

For more information, contact Kathi King, 963-0583 ext.108 or [email protected]

— Kathi King for Community Environmental Council.