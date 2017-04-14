Monday, April 23 , 2018, 5:04 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Local Coalition Joins Global Call to March in People’s Climate Rally

By Sigrid Wright for Community Environmental Council | April 14, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

In solidarity with groups marching on Washington, D.C., and around the world, a Central Coast coalition, including the Community Environmental Council, Environmental Defense Center, Sierra Club, World Business Academy, and NextGen Climate is organizing People’s Climate Rally April 29.

Set for noon-2 p.m. at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium, the rally is set to coordinate with President Trump’s 100th day in office when “we will join a national movement to stand up for the planet,” said Katie Davis, chair of the Santa Barbara Sierra Club.

“People will be marching on Washington, D.C., and hundreds of other cities to demand climate action," Davis said.

The call to gather on April 29 came from the People's Climate Movement, a collaboration of national groups working to solve the climate crisis and address the growing pollution of air and water, while also assuring the creation of good clean energy jobs.

Locally, the rally is being coordinated by environmental and social justice organizations, labor unions, faith organizations and student groups. It will begin with testimonials from community members, youth, and small businesses affected by climate change.

County Supervisor Das Williams and other elected officials will be presented with written statements from the community, showing opposition to new oil development and support of setting 100 percent renewable energy goals.

The rally will end with a march to Leadbetter Beach and the formation of a human sign at the beach, designed to send a message of hope for clean power in Santa Barbara County. Aztec and Chumash dance and ceremony will close out the march at Leadbetter.

“In the face of significant Trump administration threats like new offshore oil leasing in the Santa Barbara Channel and increased dependence on polluting fossil fuels everywhere, this rally is an important opportunity for our community to take action," said Owen Bailey, executive director of the Environmental Defense Center.

What’s more, “the current administration wants to back out of our international climate agreements,” said Sigrid Wright, CEC’s executive director.

“When special interests are removed from the picture, it is clear that people in fact want clean power from renewable energy sources, and they want the Santa Barbara region to lead the way,” Wright said.

At the rally, postcard writing campaigns will collect messages from community member calling on the County Board of Supervisors to oppose new oil development in Santa Barbara County, and urging the city councils of Santa Barbara and Goleta to commit to 100 percent clean energy.

Postcards will also be collected at SBCC Earth Day, Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival, the March for Science, and the People's Climate Rally.

Leading up to the rally, banner and sign-making workshops will be held at the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at both the Explore Ecology booth and Santa Barbara Progressive Coalition booth.

Complimentary supplies will be provided for community members to express their political messages. A sunflower theme is planned for many of these banners and signs, but individuals are welcome to make their own design.

Participants are encouraged to arrive car-free to the rally, and the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition will provide complimentary bike parking in La Playa Stadium parking lot.

To help organize, promote, or volunteer at the event, contact Laura Smith at [email protected] Opportunities include participating in weekly event planning conference calls (Fridays at noon), or distributing pre-printed postcards to your organization.

RSVP for the event on Facebook at Facebook.com/ClimateRallySB or on the Climate Rally's website at SB.PeoplesClimate.org.

Current event partners include: 350 Santa Barbara, Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy, Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice, Climate Justice Hub, Community Environmental Council, Environmental Defense Center and Explore Ecology.

First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, Food & Water Watch, Fossil Free UCSB, Indivisible Santa Barbara, LoaTree, Mercury Publishing International, NextGen Climate, Our Revolution SBCC, Safe Energy Now! North County and Santa Barbara Channelkeeper.

Santa Barbara County Action Network, Santa Barbara Progressive Coalition, Santa Barbara Sierra Club, Santa Barbara Standing Rock Coalition, Santa Barbara Student Activist Network, Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, and Save the Mermaids.

SBCC Student Sustainability Coalition, SolarCity/Tesla, Surfrider Santa Barbara, SYV Community Action Alliance, UAW Local 5810, UCSB Environmental Affairs Board, Women’s March Santa Barbara, and World Business Academy.

— Sigrid Wright for Community Environmental Council .

 
