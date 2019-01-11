Climate Scientist Katharine Hayhoe to Connect Global Change, Local Impacts in Westmont Talk

Katharine Hayhoe, a prominent atmospheric scientist, professor of political science and director of the Climate Science Center at Texas Tech University, is scheduled to speak at Westmont College at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 24 in the Westmont Global Leadership Center.

The Pascal Society Lecture, “Mitigate, Adapt or Suffer: Connecting Global Change to Local Impacts,” is free and open to the public.

Following the lecture, the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art will offer a guided tour of the current exhibition, “Watershed: Contemporary Landscape Photography,” which begins about 3 p.m.

Hayhoe, founder and CEO of a program called ATMOS research, focuses on the effects of climate change and creating ways for businesses to be environmentally friendly. She also writes books encompassing topics of climate science, communication and faith, including her most recent, A Climate for a Change: Global Warming Facts for Faith-Based Decisions.

She will receive the eighth annual Stephen H. Schneider Award for Outstanding Climate Science Communication on Jan. 21 in San Francisco.

PBS Digital Studios distributes her video series, “Global Weirding: Climate, Politics, and Religion with Katharine Hayhoe,” and she has recorded a TED Talk, “The Most Important Thing You Can Do to Fight Climate Change: Talk About It.”

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.