Clinical Services Director Joanne Mason Joins Help Unlimited HomeCare to Make a Difference

It’s easy to begin a career in nursing or any caring-based profession with the ideology of helping others and making a difference. For some individuals, this ideology is shoved behind stacks of paperwork and red tape after several years working in a given profession.

This is definitely not Joanne “Jo” Mason! Mason has several degrees behind her name: registered nurse, bachelor of science degree in nursing and master’s degree in public administration. She has a strong professional background and has continued to stay connected to making a difference.

What is truly striking about Mason is her down-to-earth ability to lead and light up a room at the same time. Her compassion and dedication are clear from the moment you meet her. She respects her team and the patients they serve.

Help Unlimited HomeCare, one of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties’ largest privately owned home health-care agencies, is thrilled to announce that Mason has joined the HomeCare team as the director of clinical services.

Mason, originally from Boston, has an extensive career as an RN and has experience working in a variety of positions in home health care. Her experience ranges from working in government to working for a large home health care company. She received an award from the state of Washington for her contribution to improving state government.

Mason brings to Help Unlimited HomeCare a passion for making a difference in the lives of patients who are in need of quality and compassionate care at home. As the director of clinical services, she acts as the operations manager and clinical staff supervisor, overseeing a staff of nurses, therapists, home health aides and dieticians.

Serving hundreds of clients and patients throughout Southern California, Help Unlimited continues to focus on the importance of attention to each individual’s needs, community outreach, education and quality care.

Help Unlimited HomeCare has provided high quality care to its patients for more than 20 years in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. It understands the need for high quality, comprehensive care in their patients’ homes — care that is cost effective and promotes safety and patient improvement. Help Unlimited HomeCare has a team of part-time and full-time staff members who are caring and committed skilled professionals. Help Unlimited contracts with most insurance companies.

Help Unlimited has many skilled and caring professionals on staff. Mason has found a company that supports her ideology of making a difference and assisting those in need in the Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Together they will be able to bring comfort to those who are in need of care and support in their homes.

For more information about Help Unlimited HomeCare, click here or call 805.289.9999.

— Julie Hodges is an office manager for Help Unlimited.