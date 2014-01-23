Country Music Star Clint Black to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Clint Black, who has long been heralded as one of the brightest stars in country music, will perform hits from his extensive catalog when his U.S. tour arrives at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.

Tickets for the show are $25, $30 and $35.

Black has written and recorded more than 100 songs and sold more than 20 million albums worldwide. He has posted nearly two dozen No. 1 singles and almost as many Top 5 and Top 10 hits on the country charts throughout his decorated career.

The release of Killin’ Time in 1989 marked Black’s arrival on the country music scene. The album boasted five No. 1 hits, which was unprecedented from a debut album in any genre. Killin’ Time quickly went triple platinum and was later deemed one of the 100 Greatest Albums in Country Music by Country Music Television. His follow-up effort, Put Yourself in My Shoes, was released in 1990, and it also went triple platinum.

His hits “Nobody’s Home” (1990) and “Like the Rain” (1996) each lasted three weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Black’s other top hits include “A Better Man,” “Killin’ Time,” “Where Are You Now,” “Nothing But the Taillights” and “When I Said I Do,” which he performed with his wife, Lisa Hartman Black.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this country music legend perform his top hits and longtime favorite songs in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.