Clinton Rudolf Geyling of Santa Barbara, 2008-2017

Posted on August 1, 2017 | 1:26 p.m.

Source: Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

Beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend, student, robot and pig, our Rudy’s joyful and miraculous journey with us has come to an end.

Even knowing that he would face enormous challenges before he was born didn't prepare us for the magnitude of the battle that lay ahead.

While acute medical issues were ever-present in his life, Rudy will be remembered more by his ability to overcome limitations and embrace life with joy and abandon.

Against a backdrop of uncertainty, heartbreak and occasional terror, Rudy’s life gave us glimpses of God’s goodness and beauty we never conceived this world could hold.

Rudy leaves behind a family that loved him deeply: parents, Rolf and Trish, the siblings he adored, Wilson, Max and Olivia, grandmothers JoAn Wilson (Lawrence, KS) and Helga Geyling

(Auburn, AL) and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family across the United States and Europe.

One could live 100 years and not experience the depth of love Rudy received in eight and a half years.

We are grateful for people near and far who poured such incredible love into Rudy including: the family of Coast Community Church of the Nazarene, Mountain View School and dedicated professionals in the Goleta and Santa Barbara County school districts, gifted doctors and compassionate medical providers in Santa Barbara and at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, the caring community of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, our courageous cadre of special needs families and countless neighbors, friends, blog readers and even perfect strangers — all of whom discovered that even the simplest care extended to him was reciprocated with an uncannily disproportionate outpouring of his unique brand of Rudy-love.

Viewing and visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 6 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Coast Community Church of the Nazarene, 4973 Via Los Santos in Santa Barbara. The funeral service will be on Monday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. at Living Faith Church, at 4597 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara. Carpooling is recommended.

Burial and family receiving immediately to follow the service at Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Rd.

All are welcome wearing bright colors, especially Rudy blue (aqua blue). Memorial donations in Rudy's honor can be made to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission (535 E.Yanonali in Santa Barbara), a very special place to Rudy and our family.