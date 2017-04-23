Workshop to Offer Tools for Communication Minus Conflict

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL) presents the 10th Annual Nonviolent Communication Conference, a workshop of special interest to Santa Barbara’s nonprofit and philanthropic community, May 12-14. at the Wake Campus Thornton Auditorium, 300 N. Turnpike Road.

The conference features internationally acclaimed instructors and presenters who will give community members the tools to deepen connections with friends, family and co-workers through listening without judgment and speaking from the heart.



“Communication is vital to us all, and we’re extremely proud of the opportunity the Nonviolent Communication Conference presents in improving the relationships in our lives,” said Andy Harper, SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning executive director.

“In addition to being invaluable to nonprofits, this conference will feature lessons that will come into play in all facets of life, whether it’s parenting, education or business,” he said.



Through the conference, moderator and CLL teacher Rodger Sorrow hopes to empower individuals to increase their understanding of conflict resolution.

Community members will receive guidance through a variety of workshops on methods to increase productivity and collaboration in the workplace, share power in relationships, rewire the brain with neurobiology, dissolve enemy images and practice respectful parenting.

Workshop topics include: Self-Empathy: Get Past Your Emotional Triggers to Live in Greater Choice and Peace; Empathic Listening, Navigating from Conflict to Connection; and Restorative Circles At Home and in the Classroom.

“The information is going to be on communication that will make a difference in the relationships that are the most important to you,” said Sorrow.

“Then you’ll have skills on how to use that information, how to be a better listener, how to express myself more openly, honestly, authentically, vulnerably. Those two components of listening and speaking will result in more connection with others,” he said.

Through its emphasis on deep listening — to others as well as ourselves — the NVC Conference provides practical tools to foster connection, authenticity, compassion and solutions that work for everyone, in the workplace or at home.

The conference schedule is: Introduction: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 12 (free); Conference Day 1: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, May 13; Conference Day 2: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, May 14.

For more information or to register, visit www.theCLL.org.

The NVC Conference is one of numerous upcoming evening, weekday and Saturday classes and workshops at the CLL this spring term, which runs through May 14. Register for classes and workshops online at www.theCLL.org or in person at the Wake and Schott campuses.

Summer semester will run May 15-Aug. 5.

— Angel Pacheco SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.