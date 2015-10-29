Clocks to Fall Back Early Sunday for End of Daylight Saving Time

Advice

Sunset will get a lot earlier after clocks are turned back to 1 a.m. at 2 a.m. Sunday morning

Daylight Saving Time will end late Saturday, meaning we all can roll our clocks back and catch another hour of shut-eye.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, we reset clocks to 1 a.m., reclaiming the hour lost when most of the country sprang forward for the start of Daylight Saving Time in March.

That’s all the better for locals who will be out celebrating the Halloween holiday Saturday.

Seizing the twice-a-year opportunity, fire agencies are encouraging Santa Barbara County residents to check the batteries in smoke detectors and to ensure the devices are working by pressing the test button.

While you’re at it, they say, it’s also a good time to check your carbon monoxide detectors.

“Installing new batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors is a simple, effective way to reduce home fire deaths,” Montecito Fire Protection District Chief Chip Hickman said in a news release.

“Having working detectors can give our residents the extra seconds necessary to get out safely.”

A National Fire Protection Association report also recommends installing smoke detectors inside every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, interconnecting smoke detectors so that when one sounds they all sound and replacing all smoke detectors every 10 years or sooner if they do not respond properly when tested.

Daylight Saving Time was first implemented in 1918 to make better use of natural daylight and to conserve energy.

Because skies will be lighter sooner and get dark an hour earlier, the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition plans to embark on its annual bike light giveaway.

“Iluminando la Noche” begins Monday on the Eastside but will also visit Goleta, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara's Westside before next week is through.

Locals won’t have to worry about adhering to Daylight Saving Time again until Sunday, March 13, 2016, when we spring back ahead.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.