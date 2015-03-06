Clocks Will Move Ahead 1 Hour for Daylight Saving Time

You can expect time to really fly on Saturday night.

That's because Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, although most folks will reset their clocks before they head to bed Saturday.

For those who can never remember, clocks will "spring forward" an hour, meaning the loss of a precious hour of sleep for many.

For many others, it means the gain of a precious hour of daylight in the evenings.

Local fire agencies are reminding residents the time change is also the perfect time to replace batteries in smoke alarms and carbon-monoxide detectors.

"The peak time for home fire fatalities is between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., when most families are sleeping," said Capt. David Sadecki of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. "Smoke alarm maintenance is a simple, effective way to reduce home fire deaths. A working smoke alarm can give your family the extra seconds you need to get out of a home fire safely."

Sadecki also recommended testing smoke alarms and carbon-monoxide detectors by pushing the test button, planning “two ways out” and practicing escape routes with the entire family.

"Families should also prepare a fire safety kit that includes working flashlights and fresh batteries," Sadecki said.

Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

