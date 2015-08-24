Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:10 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
Closures Scheduled for Jalama Road During Final Week of August

By Eric Pearson for the Public Works Department | August 24, 2015 | 7:30 a.m.

Jalama Road will be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. at milepost 8.8 on the nights of Aug. 24, 25 and 26 ending at 6 a.m Aug. 27.

The closures are scheduled for girder construction activities. 

Portable changeable message boards are in place to alert travelers on Jalama Road near Highway 1 and at Jalama Beach.  

A full road closure is required because of the size of cranes required to lift each 118 Ton precast concrete girder into place.

For questions, please contact the Public Works Department during regular business hours at 805.739.8780 or at 805.681.4990; you may also call their 24-hour phone information line at 805.681.4995.

Updates will be posted at the following County of Santa Barbara, Public Works Department sites: 

» Website

» Facebook

» Twitter

The Public Works Department would like to thank local residents, cyclists, pedestrians and the traveling public for their patience and cooperation during these critical work periods.

— Eric Pearson is the construction section manager for the Public Works Department, Transportation Division.

 
