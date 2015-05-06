Closures Scheduled for Painting of Santa Barbara’s Ortega Parking Garage

The Santa Barbara Public Works Department’s Downtown Parking Program has hired a contractor to clean and paint the interior of City Lot 10 (Ortega Garage), located at 621 Anacapa St., to enhance the overall appearance, attractiveness and cleanliness of the Lot 10 parking structure.

During this project, there will be a full closure, partial closures and potential delays while entering and exiting Lot 10. The project schedule is as follows:

» Expected start date: Monday, May 11

» Expected end Date: Friday, June 12.

» Nightly closures (10 p.m. to 7 a.m.): Monday, May 11 through Thursday, May 14

» Full closure: Monday, May 18 through Friday, May 22. The Lot 10 parking structure will be fully open for public parking during Memorial Day weekend, and construction will resume on Tuesday, May 26.

» Limited parking available: Tuesday, May 26 through Friday, June 12

Additional public parking is available in City Lot 2 (914 Chapala St.), City Lot 9 (921 Anacapa St.), City Lot 11 (523 Anacapa St.), City Lot 12 (11 W. Gutierrez St.), and the public parking garage located in the Paseo Nuevo mall.

Click here to view the Downtown Parking Map with all public parking locations in the downtown core.