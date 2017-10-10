Boys & Girls Club Invites Adults to Club Night

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara will host its first Open Club Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 632 E. Canon Perdido St.

The event is designed to show parents and adults in the community what the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara is all about.

Attendees are invited to relax after work with appetizers, beer, wine and live music provided by The Jazz Villains, the club's high school club band.

The club also will open its art studio, gym, and computer lab so the community can see the resources and opportunities offered to kids in the community.

The event is for adults age 21 and older.

— Max Parker for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.