Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:45 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Boys & Girls Club Invites Adults to Club Night

By Max Parker for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara | October 10, 2017 | 4:57 p.m.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara will host its first Open Club Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 632 E. Canon Perdido St.

The event is designed to show parents and adults in the community what the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara is all about.

Attendees are invited to relax after work with appetizers, beer, wine and live music provided by The Jazz Villains, the club's high school club band.

The club also will open its art studio, gym, and computer lab so the community can see the resources and opportunities offered to kids in the community.

The event is for adults age 21 and older.

— Max Parker for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 