Club’s April Meeting Celebrates Spring Roses

The next free meeting of the Santa Barbara Rose Society will be 7-9 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 909 N. La Cumbre Road, Santa Barbara.

The April theme is Celebration of Spring Roses ,and will featuring speakers master rosarians Dan Bifano and Bud Jones.

Guests are invited to arrive at 7 p.m. to socialize and sample free refreshments before the program begins at 7:30 p.m. The rose Society will be giving away a David Austin rose from Otto & Sons Nursery. Members and guests are eligible to win.



In April, when local roses are entering their spring bloom, members bring them to share with each other and the general public.

Attendees can learn more about roses from Bifano (who does Oprah’s roses) and Jones, the president of the Santa Barbara Rose Society Chapter and well-known American Rose Society expert.

Participants can bring in any roses that are blooming for them right now, even if they’re not perfect or you don’t know their names.

For more information, call Linda, 451-7695.

— Linda Buzzell for Santa Barbara Rose Society.