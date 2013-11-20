Clyde Trader of Holly Springs, N.C., 1928-2013

Posted on November 20, 2013 | 10:46 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Clyde Trader, 85, of Holly Springs, N.C., was completely healed and welcomed into the Lord’s arms on Oct. 25, 2013.

He was born to the late Nellie and Leslie Trader on April 2, 1928, in Compton, Calif. Clyde was a graduate of Life Bible College and later went on to work with Safeway for 40 years.

After retiring, he pursued a successful 15-year career in real estate. His last business endeavor was in the position of business administrator of Hemet Baptist Church, where he was able to get the church completely out of debt and mortgage free.

On July 29, 1976, Clyde married the love of his life, Lea Trader. They remained devoted to each other and were a strong and loyal team until the very end.

Clyde is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lea Trader, as well as four children, Dale, Richard, Cynthia Smith of California and Gary of Texas, and sister Carol Burnett of Hesperia. Clyde is also survived by three stepchildren, Melanie Henry of Nevada, Tim Lewis of California and Steven Lewis of North Carolina. Clyde leaves behind four grandchildren, 14 step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.

A service of remembrance will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Santa Barbara Community Church in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a church mission of your choice. If you have any questions, please email Steve Lewis at [email protected].