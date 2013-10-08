Co-Chairs Selected for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s ‘An Evening in Bloom’

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is pleased to announce that local role models and young professionals Stefanie Herrington and Michelle Perry have been selected to co-chair its annual fall fundraiser, "An Evening in Bloom."

“Stefanie and Michelle are two highly successful and passionate professionals committed to serving their community and increasing opportunities for girls to flourish,” Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Executive Director Victoria Juarez said. “We are honored to have them on our team.”

"An Evening in Bloom" will take place Saturday, Oct. 19 at Westerly Orchids in Carpinteria. It will honor Lucy and Joe Overgaag for their longtime support, celebrate the vibrant Carpinteria community, and support the girls and young women who thrive in it.

Herrington, an estate planning attorney at Bartlett & Herrington in Carpinteria, grew up in Portland, Ore., and attended college at the University of Colorado at Boulder, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science. She attended law school at the University of Oregon, where she was editor-in-chief of the Oregon Law Review. She began volunteering with Girls Inc. immediately after she arrived in the Carpinteria Valley in the fall of 2011 and was soon elected to the Board of Trustees.

“Girls Inc. is a gem in our community and delivers life-changing programs to local girls and teens year round,” Herrington said. “I believe strongly in the power of a place where young girls can grow their self-esteem, explore intellectual curiosities, and achieve personal goals.”

Herrington, in addition to serving on the Board of Trustees for Girls Inc., is a member of the Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning and enjoys staying active with her Vizsla, “Boulder.”

Perry, a Girls Inc. alumna, has long ties to Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. She grew up on the Girls Inc. campus participating in after-school programs and was recognized in 2010 as a Girls Inc. Woman of Inspiration for her wide-ranging contributions to the community.

“Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is nurturing the young women leaders of our future by providing exposure to a wide array of relevant issues and demonstrating the power of being an active community member,” she said. “Its programs help young women develop the skills and confidence necessary to achieve their goals.”

Perry earned a bachelor of arts degree from UCSB in 2001 and a master's degree in business administration from Pepperdine University in 2012. She serves as a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch. She has over 10 years of leadership and business management experience, including owning and operating a graphics and print service business in Santa Barbara for seven years.

"An Evening in Bloom" will begin with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by dining and dancing to The Rincons. It will feature a red-carpet entrance, live auction, raffle and local art featuring the beauty of Carpinteria. Tickets are $75 in advance and $90 at the door. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For more information, click here or call 805.684.6364.

— Victoria Juarez is executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.