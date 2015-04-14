Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:53 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Mark Magid, Carolyn Brown to Co-Chair Montecito Rotary Club’s Golf Classic

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Rotary Club of Montecito | April 14, 2015 | 12:03 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Montecito will be hosting the 10th annual Golf Classic on Thursday, May 21.

Brown
Carolyn Brown

Magid
Mark Magid

Heading the event this year is Carolyn Brown, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara Inc., and Mark Magid, co-owner of Below Magid Construction.

The tournament will take place at Glen Annie Golf Club in Santa Barbara. The entry fee is $150 per golfer or $600 per foursome and includes golf cart, entry fee, goody bag, box lunch and dinner. There will also be a silent and live auction benefiting Santa Barbara City College scholarships and other local nonprofit organizations.

Brown carries a bachelor of science degree in phsychology from the University of Idaho and is a dedicated member of the Rotary Club of Montecito. She served as the president of the organization from 2011 to 2012.

Having co-chaired the RCM annual golf tournament in the past, Brown is happy to be participating in the Club’s major fundraiser again with Magid.

Magid, co-owner of Below Magid Construction, holds a bachelor of science degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in construction management. In 2012, he was named Rotarian of the Year by Rotary Club of Montecito. He has been a member of the club for seven years.

Founded in 1954, the Rotary Club of Montecito supports the work of Rotary International to establish world connection and peace through global humanitarian, educational and cultural exchange programs.

Rotary Club of Montecito meets at noon Tuesdays at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Rotary Club of Montecito.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 