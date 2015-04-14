Mark Magid, Carolyn Brown to Co-Chair Montecito Rotary Club’s Golf Classic

The Rotary Club of Montecito will be hosting the 10th annual Golf Classic on Thursday, May 21.

Heading the event this year is Carolyn Brown, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara Inc., and Mark Magid, co-owner of Below Magid Construction.

The tournament will take place at Glen Annie Golf Club in Santa Barbara. The entry fee is $150 per golfer or $600 per foursome and includes golf cart, entry fee, goody bag, box lunch and dinner. There will also be a silent and live auction benefiting Santa Barbara City College scholarships and other local nonprofit organizations.

Brown carries a bachelor of science degree in phsychology from the University of Idaho and is a dedicated member of the Rotary Club of Montecito. She served as the president of the organization from 2011 to 2012.

Having co-chaired the RCM annual golf tournament in the past, Brown is happy to be participating in the Club’s major fundraiser again with Magid.

Magid, co-owner of Below Magid Construction, holds a bachelor of science degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in construction management. In 2012, he was named Rotarian of the Year by Rotary Club of Montecito. He has been a member of the club for seven years.

Founded in 1954, the Rotary Club of Montecito supports the work of Rotary International to establish world connection and peace through global humanitarian, educational and cultural exchange programs.

Rotary Club of Montecito meets at noon Tuesdays at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Rotary Club of Montecito.