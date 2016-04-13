Football Coach Anthony Linebaugh is Leaving San Marcos

Football

San Marcos football coach Anthony Linebaugh announced Wednesday that he is leaving the school at the end of the semester and returning to Northern California due to family circumstances.

Linebaugh, who joined the San Marcos staff in May of 2012, informed his assistant coaches and players of his decision during meetings on Wednesday afternoon, said San Marcos athletic director Abe Jahadhmy.

“It’s a very sad day for San Marcos,” he told Noozhawk. “There were many tears from the boys this afternoon.”

“I wish to announce my resignation as teacher and head varsity football coach at San Marcos High, School effective June 9, 2016,” Linebaugh said in a statement. “Family circumstances have changed and I need to return to Northern California.”

Linebaugh came to San Marcos from Liberty Ranch High in Galt. He worked hard to elevate the entire Royals football program from the freshman level to the varsity.

“I have been blessed by the opportunities afforded to me from the Santa Barbara Unified School District to work with many wonderful students and colleagues during my tenure at San Marcos High School and for that, I am grateful,” he added in his statement. “I wish continued blessings for San Marcos High School, and the football program in particular, which will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

Linebaugh's best season at San Marcos was in 2013 when the Royals went 5-5. In 2014, his team went 4-6 and 2-2 in the Channel League, beating rivals Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara to win the City Championship.

While his varsity teams suffered more losses than wins, Linebaugh always stayed positive and continually encouraged his student athletes to keep working hard. He never missed attending the Monday Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheons in the fall, always bringing players and talking with pride about the positive impact they were making on the team and at school.

Linebaugh had an impact on several sports teams at San Marcos. He expanded and improved the weight room and devised strength-training programs for several student athletes. He made it a point to attend as many athletic events as he could to support and watch the athletes perform at a higher level.

Jahadhmy thanked LInebaugh for all of his contributions to the football program and the San Marcos community. “Anthony not only left the football program in a better place but his contributions to the athletic department and the school community will be greatly missed,” he said.

Jahadhny said the school has already started the process to seek a new head football coach.

