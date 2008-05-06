Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 10:16 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

CoachComm Partners with SBCC for New Class

Football team benefits from improved video software while students get new video tech class.

By Dave Loveton | May 6, 2008 | 5:43 p.m.

The SBCC football team will be well-equipped on and off the field in 2008, thanks to a $50,000 donation from CoachComm, the largest provider of football software and headsets in the country.

In return, the Vaqueros will offer a summer class on Video Technology, focusing on CoachComm’s video operation and a software program called "PowerEdit." The classes begin June 21 and will last for seven hours on seven Saturdays.

"They’re asking us to build a series of classes to teach their system," said SBCC football assistant Craig Robinson, who worked with the software last year and will be a teacher of the new class.

"If you pick the top two systems in football, PowerEdit would be one of your picks.”

The PowerEdit software allows coaches to sort plays and/or formations in a myriad of situations. It can also create highlight tapes for players to send off to four-year schools.

"It’s made my job easier and more effective," said SBCC’s second-year head coach, Craig Moropoulos. "We’ve got sideline views, end zone views and lots of editing options."

Robinson says the possibilities are endless.

"Anything and everything you can imagine can be done by PowerEdit," he stated. "We look at it as a coaching tool — No. 1 for the coaches, No. 2 for the classes that will help students and work-study filmers at the NCAA Division 1 level, and the last thing is it will help us in recruiting.

"We’ll be the first school on the West Coast teaching classes like this. It’s all nonlinear editing systems, so it’s no different than Word and Word Perfect," Robinson said. "CoachComm will help place students who do a good job of learning. When they sell PowerEdit systems, they need people to teach the system to the buyer."

Robinson said every SBCC football coach will have his own PowerEdit system.

"When I was at Idaho (a Division 1 school), only four coaches had the system," he noted. "I don’t think there’s another JC in the country that has the system we have. It will help coaches be better coaches and help players be better players."

The Video Technology class will take field trips to UCLA and USC to get a first-hand look at the CoachComm video and software programs.

"Our program is essentially the equivalent of a Division 1 because they’re going to let us license as many computers on campus as we want," Robinson said. "Every coach who wants to learn this software and apply it to their sport will get licensed software for a computer."

CoachComm offers video-editing software for other sports as well, such as basketball, soccer and volleyball. Click here for more information on CoachComm.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 