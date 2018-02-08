Coaching Legends Kathy Gregory, Ken Preston Lead UCSB Hall of Fame Inductees

Men's volleyball coach Ken Preston, women's volleyball coach Kathy Gregory, men's basketball player Orlando Johnson, women's track and field athlete Barbara Nwaba and men's water polo player John Anderson will be the new inductees to the UCSB Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame, the athletic department announced Thursday.

The 2018 induction class will be honored in a ceremony on April 28 at the Lobero Theater.

"This is an outstanding class of deserving new members of our Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame," said UCSB Director of Athletics John McCutcheon. "It should be a great night for all Gauchos and we look forward to honoring some of our all-time greats.

The event will be part of All Gaucho Reunion. There will be a reception in the lobby from 5-6 p.m. and then the induction will take place from 6-8 p.m.

If purchased before April 14, tickets to the event are $75. Tickets purchased on or after April 14 are $100. They can be purchased online.

Here is a closer look at the inductees:

Ken Preston – Head Men's Volleyball Coach

He coached the UCSB men's volleyball program for 30 years…Guided the Gauchos to 516 wins during his tenure…His teams advanced to postseason play 19 times…In 1988, UCSB advanced to the NCAA Final Four and the NCAA Championship match…His teams produced 48 All-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation honorees and 27 All-Americans…In 2005, Preston was the Team Leader for the U.S. National Team at the World University games in Turkey…In 2000, he was an assistant coach on the U.S. Olympic Team in Sydney, Australia…In the summer of 1985, Preston was the head coach of the U.S. Team at the World University Games in Kobe, Japan…He also served as an assistant coach for U.S. teams that competed in the Pan American Games in Venezuela, the World Championships in Argentina and Italy and the World University Games in Italy.

Kathy Gregory – Head Women's Volleyball Coach

Gregory guided the UCSB women's volleyball program for 38 seasons…Her 882 career wins are the eighth most in NCAA Division I history…Finished with a .681 winning percentage, the highest of any coach in UCSB history…Guided the Gauchos to 27 NCAA Tournaments, including the first 26 in a row…Only three other schools (Stanford, Nebraska and Penn State) advanced to the first 26 NCAA Tournaments…Led UCSB to the NCAA Elite 8 in 1997, 1999 and 2000…Her teams also advanced to the Sweet 16 in 1998 and 2002…AVCA National Coach of the Year in 1993…Was a four-time AVCA West Region Coach of the Year and a seven-time Big West Conference Coach of the Year…In 2002, her Gauchos set a school record by winning 23 consecutive matches, including an 18-0 record in league play, and finished with a school best 30-3 overall record…She produced 91 All-Big West selections, including 64 first teamers, and a conference-record 28 All-Freshman Team choices…Under her tutelage, four Gaucho players were named Big West Player of the Year and seven earned Big West Freshman of the Year…On the national level, 13 of Gregory's players were named All-American…She is a member of the U.S. Volleyball Association Hall of Fame and the Southern California Volleyball Hall of Fame.

Barbara Nwaba – Women's Track and Field

Nwaba set UCSB school record in the 100 meter hurdles, 400 meter hurdles and 4x400 meter relay…Won Big West Heptathlon title in 2012 with a meet record 5,714 points…Set the Big West Conference record with 5,986 points in the Heptathlon competition at the Sam Adams Combined Meet in 2012…Finished second at the 2012 NCAA Championships with a score of 5,927…Including Heptathlon and Indoor Pentathlon Nwaba was a four-time NCAA All-American, an eight-time All-Big West Conference selection and a six-time Big West Champion…Was the 2015 USA Outdoor Heptathlon Gold Medalist with a personal best 6,500 points, the sixth highest score ever by an American…Was 2016 USA Indoor Pentathlon Gold Medalist…Won the Heptathlon competition at the 2016 United States Olympic Trials…Finished 12th in the Heptathlon at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Orlando Johnson – Men's Basketball

Johnson was a three-time All-Big West and three-time All-District choice…He was the 2010 Big West Conference Player of the Year…Most Valuable Player of the 2010 and 2011 Big West Conference Tournaments when he lead UCSB to back-to-back titles and NCAA Tournament appearances…Three-time Mid-Major All-American…Led the Big West Conference in scoring all three of his seasons as a Gaucho…Holds UCSB records for points in a career with 1,825, points in a season with 674 and points in a game with 39…Member of the Team USA at the World University Games in 2011…Was a second round draft pick of the Sacramento Kings in 2012…Played two seasons for the Indiana Pacers.

John Anderson – Men's Water Polo

He was named First Team All-American in 1984 and 1985…Selected First Team All-Pacific Coast Athletic Association (Big West) in 1984 and 1985…Led the Gauchos to the NCAA Tournament in 1985 where they advanced to the national semifinals…Scored 139 career goals and led the team with 72 in 1985 and 67 in 1984…Was a member of the 1984 Canadian Olympic Team.