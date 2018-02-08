Friday, March 23 , 2018, 2:06 am | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Coaching Legends Kathy Gregory, Ken Preston Lead UCSB Hall of Fame Inductees

Barbara Nwaba, Orlando Johnson, John Anderson part of class that will presented at Lobero Theater on April 28

Ken Preston won 519 matches and guided the Gauchos to the NCAA Finals in 1988. Click to view larger
Ken Preston won 519 matches and guided the Gauchos to the NCAA Finals in 1988. (Noozhawk file photo)
By UCSB Sports Information | February 8, 2018 | 10:12 a.m.

Men's volleyball coach Ken Preston, women's volleyball coach Kathy Gregory, men's basketball player Orlando Johnson, women's track and field athlete Barbara Nwaba and men's water polo player John Anderson will be the new inductees to the UCSB Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame, the athletic department announced Thursday.

The 2018 induction class will be honored in a ceremony on April 28 at the Lobero Theater.

"This is an outstanding class of deserving new members of our Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame," said UCSB Director of Athletics John McCutcheon. "It should be a great night for all Gauchos and we look forward to honoring some of our all-time greats.

The event will be part of All Gaucho Reunion. There will be a reception in the lobby from 5-6 p.m. and then the induction will take place from 6-8 p.m. 

If purchased before April 14, tickets to the event are $75. Tickets purchased on or after April 14 are $100. They can be purchased online.

Here is a closer look at the inductees:

Kathy Gregory coached the UCSB women’s volleyball team for 38 years and had a winning percentage of .681
Kathy Gregory coached the UCSB women’s volleyball team for 38 years and had a winning percentage of .681 (Courtesy photo)

Ken Preston – Head Men's Volleyball Coach
He coached the UCSB men's volleyball program for 30 years…Guided the Gauchos to 516 wins during his tenure…His teams advanced to postseason play 19 times…In 1988, UCSB advanced to the NCAA Final Four and the NCAA Championship match…His teams produced 48 All-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation honorees and 27 All-Americans…In 2005, Preston was the Team Leader for the U.S. National Team at the World University games in Turkey…In 2000, he was an assistant coach on the U.S. Olympic Team in Sydney, Australia…In the summer of 1985, Preston was the head coach of the U.S. Team at the World University Games in Kobe, Japan…He also served as an assistant coach for U.S. teams that competed in the Pan American Games in Venezuela, the World Championships in Argentina and Italy and the World University Games in Italy.

Kathy Gregory – Head Women's Volleyball Coach
Gregory guided the UCSB women's volleyball program for 38 seasons…Her 882 career wins are the eighth most in NCAA Division I history…Finished with a .681 winning percentage, the highest of any coach in UCSB history…Guided the Gauchos to 27 NCAA Tournaments, including the first 26 in a row…Only three other schools (Stanford, Nebraska and Penn State) advanced to the first 26 NCAA Tournaments…Led UCSB to the NCAA Elite 8 in 1997, 1999 and 2000…Her teams also advanced to the Sweet 16 in 1998 and 2002…AVCA National Coach of the Year in 1993…Was a four-time AVCA West Region Coach of the Year and a seven-time Big West Conference Coach of the Year…In 2002, her Gauchos set a school record by winning 23 consecutive matches, including an 18-0 record in league play, and finished with a school best 30-3 overall record…She produced 91 All-Big West selections, including 64 first teamers, and a conference-record 28 All-Freshman Team choices…Under her tutelage, four Gaucho players were named Big West Player of the Year and seven earned Big West Freshman of the Year…On the national level, 13 of Gregory's players were named All-American…She is a member of the U.S. Volleyball Association Hall of Fame and the Southern California Volleyball Hall of Fame.

Barbara Nwaba – Women's Track and Field
Nwaba set UCSB school record in the 100 meter hurdles, 400 meter hurdles and 4x400 meter relay…Won Big West Heptathlon title in 2012 with a meet record 5,714 points…Set the Big West Conference record with 5,986 points in the Heptathlon competition at the Sam Adams Combined Meet in 2012…Finished second at the 2012 NCAA Championships with a score of 5,927…Including Heptathlon and Indoor Pentathlon Nwaba was a four-time NCAA All-American, an eight-time All-Big West Conference selection and a six-time Big West Champion…Was the 2015 USA Outdoor Heptathlon Gold Medalist with a personal best 6,500 points, the sixth highest score ever by an American…Was 2016 USA Indoor Pentathlon Gold Medalist…Won the Heptathlon competition at the 2016 United States Olympic Trials…Finished 12th in the Heptathlon at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Orlando Johnson – Men's Basketball
Johnson was a three-time All-Big West and three-time All-District choice…He was the 2010 Big West Conference Player of the Year…Most Valuable Player of the 2010 and 2011 Big West Conference Tournaments when he lead UCSB to back-to-back titles and NCAA Tournament appearances…Three-time Mid-Major All-American…Led the Big West Conference in scoring all three of his seasons as a Gaucho…Holds UCSB records for points in a career with 1,825, points in a season with 674 and points in a game with 39…Member of the Team USA at the World University Games in 2011…Was a second round draft pick of the Sacramento Kings in 2012…Played two seasons for the Indiana Pacers. 

John Anderson – Men's Water Polo
He was named First Team All-American in 1984 and 1985…Selected First Team All-Pacific Coast Athletic Association (Big West) in 1984 and 1985…Led the Gauchos to the NCAA Tournament in 1985 where they advanced to the national semifinals…Scored 139 career goals and led the team with 72 in 1985 and 67 in 1984…Was a member of the 1984 Canadian Olympic Team. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 