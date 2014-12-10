Monday, June 25 , 2018, 2:23 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Coalition Against Gun Violence Hosting Interfaith Memorial to Honor Shooting Victims

By Toni Wellen for the Coalition Against Gun Violence | December 10, 2014 | 11:33 a.m.

“We Are All Touched By Gun Violence.” In this way, we are reinforcing the fact that gun violence affects people regardless of age, income, location, religion and race and is a public health epidemic that affects everyone.

Organized by the Coalition Against Gun Violence, our Santa Barbara community is joining a national vigil of mourning and remembrance to honor all those who have fallen victim to the ongoing epidemic of gun violence in America, and specifically to honor the victims and families of the Isla Vista and Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.

The vigil is timed to be held on the second anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy, Dec. 14, 2012. Since then, 60,000 American have fallen victims to the ongoing epidemic of gun violence in America.

Participants from 194 organizations in 37 states, as well as Mexico, will participate in vigils and memorials which have been coordinated by the Newtown Foundation in partnership with Faiths United to Prevent Gun Violence.

The Coalition Against Gun Violence, the Rev. Mark Asman and Trinity Episcopal Church are hosting an Interfaith Memorial from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11 in the sanctuary. Clergy from nine faiths will say prayers in the tradition of their faith: Father Larry Goselin, O.F.M., Saint Barbara Parish; the Rev. Julia Hamilton, Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, Pravrajika Bhavaprana, Vendanta Temple; the Rev. Suzanne Dunn, pastor, Catholic Church of the Beatitudes; Mollie Dewald, the Bahai’a Faith, Imam Yama Niazi, Islamic Society of Santa Barbara; the Rev. Allysa De Wolf, First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara; and Rabbi Suzy Stone, Congregation B’nai B’rith. Also participating is the Santa Barbara Threshold Choir, musician Thomas Heck and guest organist Kevin Rose.

The focus of the Coalition Against Gun Violence is a rededication and a renewed call to action to reduce violence in this season during which we often speak about peace. Together, each in our individual lives, we will dedicate ourselves to holding peace in our hearts and extending outward this spirituality with thought and action.

Please join us in prayer and action.

— Toni Wellen is chairwoman of the Coalition Against Gun Violence.

 

