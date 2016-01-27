Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:44 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Coalition Against Gun Violence Launches ‘Guns in Our Society’ Television Program

By Toni Wellen for the Coalition Against Gun Violence | January 27, 2016 | 10:17 a.m.

Guns in Our Society, a new program by the Coalition Against Gun Violence, will be inaugurated on SBTV, Channel 17, at the following times: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31; and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016.
 
Each month CAGV will discuss a different aspect of gun violence using an interview format with guests from the Santa Barbara community. The first program is about the safe storage of firearms in homes and safety in schools.

As of 2014, California makes someone criminally liable if they negligently store or leave any loaded firearm in their home where a child is likely to gain access to it, regardless of whether or not the child takes the gun out of the home into a public place.

The CAGV, has been working diligently to educate the community about gun violence prevention, hoping to make certain that every home in Santa Barbara County where a minor lives or visits is aware of this law and firearms are stored safely and legally. 

From 2000-10 there were 54 school shootings. From 2010-15 there have been 96 school shootings, almost double. In almost every case, when the shooter was a minor the gun came from home.  

In the United States, an adult has the legal right to have a firearm in the home; however, many states have passed child access prevention laws to encourage safe storage of firearms. The purpose of these laws is to prevent accidental shootings in the home, suicides by minors and school shootings.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among teens and young adults. On average, four American teenagers commit suicide every day. 

Many teens attempt suicide on impulse and there is rarely a second chance when a gun is used because suicide attempts with a gun are deadly over 85 percent of the time.  

It is because of these preventable tragedies that California has passed the following strong prevention laws:

» As of 2014, California makes someone criminally liable if they negligently store or leave any loaded firearm in their home where a child is likely to gain access to it, regardless of whether or not the child takes the gun out of the home into a public place.

» A parent or guardian can also be civilly liable for damages resulting from the discharge of a firearm by that person’s child. These damages can be up to $30,000 per victim and $60,000 total.

Ensuring that this information reaches parents in all Santa Barbara’s 20 school districts is a difficult task.  

The State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tom Torlakson, sent a letter to County and District Superintendents and Charter School Administrators informing them about the safe storage of firearms and school safety and security. He also provided documents in both English and Spanish to disseminate to parents and guardians.

Another way to ensure your child’s safety and prevent tragic accidents is to ASK: there is a national program called ASK (Asking Saves Kids). 

The CAGV emphatically urges all parents that when their child goes to play or visit the home of a friend or family, to ASK, "Is there a gun in your home and how is it stored?" Asking prevents tragedies.

The CAGV wants you to be part of the conversation. Share your thoughts and comments about safe storage and school safety, as well as suggestions for future topics about gun violence prevention.

To get in touch, contact the coalition by visiting www.sbcoalition.org or emailing [email protected].
 
CAGV’s next program on Guns in Our Society will be about Laura’s Law, a mental health program that will be discussed by the Board of Supervisors in March.  

— Toni Wellen is the chair of the Coalition Against Gun Violence.

 
