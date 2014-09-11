Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:42 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Coalition Against Gun Violence Hosting Town Hall Forum to Discuss Violence Against Women

By Danny Fitzgibbons for the Coalition Against Gun Violence | September 11, 2014 | 7:26 a.m.

The Coalition Against Gun Violence is honored to present a Town Hall Community Forum on Sunday, Sept. 28 at SBCC’s Fé Bland Auditorium to discuss a major national concern about why American culture continues to experience violence against women.

The event will begin with the first showing in Santa Barbara of the powerful documentary, Tough Guise 2: Violence, Manhood & American Culture, introduced by its creator and primary writer, Jackson Katz, Ph.D.

Dr. Katz is a pioneer in gender violence prevention education, an author, filmmaker and cultural theorist. Tough Guise 2 explores misogyny and why men are so frequently the perpetrators of violence.

A panel discussion will follow moderated by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson. Panelists include Jackson Katz, Ph.D., Assemblyman Das Williams, Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Cathy Murillo, Santa Barbara City College professor Joe White, marriage family therapist Toni Wellen and two college students.

The grim reality is that male perpetrators have carried out all but one of the mass shootings (four or more people) in America; and male shooters have carried out every school massacre. As the roles of women have expanded in society, the roles of men are changing. This town hall forum will provide the community an opportunity to discuss how men and women can improve communication and mutual awareness.

The co-sponsors of this event include the Anti-Defamation League of Santa Barbara, the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County, the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center, 2020 A Year Without War, and the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.

For more information, contact Wellen at 805.684.8434.

— Danny Fitzgibbons is the media coordinator for the Coalition Against Gun Violence.

 

