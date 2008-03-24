Coalition Files Taxpayer Suit
SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara County Coalition Against Automobile Subsidies has filed a taxpayer lawsuit against the Santa Barbara regional transportation agency alleging the wrongful use of public funds to engage in partisan political advocacy in support of Measure A, which is slated to appear on the ballot in November.
By Noozhawk Staff | March 24, 2008 | 10:17 a.m.
Gregg Hart, now public information coordinator for SBCAG, was quoted by the Santa Barbara News-Press in October 2003, saying, "A wider freeway would get full of traffic very quickly. Downtown Santa Barbara would be clogged all the way to Goleta. It seems so simple."
