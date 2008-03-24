Coalition Files Taxpayer Suit

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara County Coalition Against Automobile Subsidies has filed a taxpayer lawsuit against the Santa Barbara regional transportation agency alleging the wrongful use of public funds to engage in partisan political advocacy in support of Measure A, which is slated to appear on the ballot in November.

Gregg Hart, now public information coordinator for SBCAG, was quoted by the Santa Barbara News-Press in October 2003, saying, "A wider freeway would get full of traffic very quickly. Downtown Santa Barbara would be clogged all the way to Goleta. It seems so simple."

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara County Coalition Against Automobile Subsidies has filed a taxpayer lawsuit against the Santa Barbara regional transportation agency alleging the wrongful use of public funds to engage in partisan political advocacy in support of Measure A, which is slated to appear on the ballot in November.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >