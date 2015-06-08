Coalition Against Gun Violence Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Support Gun Buyback Event

The Coalition Against Gun Violence has partnered with Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and the Santa Barbara Police Department to hold a gun buyback event his Saturday, June 13, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

At this buyback, anybody from the community can turn in a gun, no questions asked, and receive a $100 or $200 Vons gift card. All firearms collected will be destroyed by law enforcement.

Every $100 donated means one additional gun can be removed from Santa Barbara, and never be used to kill, injure or threaten someone in the community. While much can still be done to improve policies and prevent criminals and the mentally ill from accessing guns, we can work together now to make guns less accessible in communities like Santa Barbara.

Last year, CAGV, in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Police Department, collected 239 firearms: 108 handguns, 84 rifles, 41 shotguns and six assault weapons at last year’s gun buyback event. The community has a responsibility to protect the safety of our families and neighborhoods whenever possible. Gun buybacks do just that!

All donations will go directly to the Santa Barbara Coalition Against Gun Violence to support the gun buyback in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

CAGV is a nonprofit coalition comprised of over 40 partner organizations, united against gun violence and committed to creating a safer community for Santa Barbara County residents through its educational programs and advocacy for effective local, state and national policies and legislation.