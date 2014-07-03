Coast Guard Evacuates Ill Woman from Santa Rosa Island

A 24-year-old woman with a medical problem was airlifted from Santa Rosa Island early Thursday by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The woman was camping with a group of friends at Bechers Bay when she began suffering severe abdominal pains, Coast Guard spokesman Adam Eggers said.

Channel Islands National Park rangers relayed a call for help to the Coast Guard, and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was launched from Air Station Los Angeles to pick up the woman, Eggers said.

She was flown to St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard shortly after midnight Thursday.

Her name, hometown and details on her condition were not available.

