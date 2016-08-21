Coast Guard Flies Ill Diver from Charter Boat off Santa Cruz Island

A 25-year-old diver was medically evacuated from the waters off Santa Cruz Island on Sunday after the man became ill during a recreational dive.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the Spectre, an 85-foot commercial dive vessel out of Ventura Harbor, reported that one of its passengers had experienced numbness and tingling about 45 minutes after he had surfaced from a dive.

A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was dispatched from Coast Guard Forward Operating Base Point Mugu, and a National Parks Service vessel also responded to the call.

Coast Guard officials said the National Parks Service crew reached the Spectre at 1:45 p.m. and transferred the man to their boat, where they began administering oxygen.

​The Coast Guard helicopter arrived soon after and safely hoisted the man aboard. He was then flown to the USC Catalina Hyperbaric Chamber on Catalina Island, where he was listed in stable condition after receiving emergency medical treatment, officials said.

The man’s identity was not released. The Coast Guard is investigating the incident.

