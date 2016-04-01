Coast Guard, Good Samaritan Help Boater in Distress Near Anacapa Island

The U.S. Coast Guard and a good Samaritan helped out a boater in distress Friday morning when the vessel got disabled about 5 miles from Anacapa Island.

The Los Angeles-Long Beach Coast Guard received a mayday call at 7:30 a.m. from a boater who reported his engine was smoking, according to the Coast Guard.

“The Coast Guard sent out a broadcast notice to mariners in the area and the good Samaritan vessel, Fanatic, quickly arrived on scene to assist the vessel,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

A 45-foot Coast Guard response boat was also launched from the Channel Islands Harbor and the crew was able to tow the disabled boat back to the harbor.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

“The Coast Guard recommends marine-band radios are set to channel 16 for boaters in distress to be able to quickly call for help.”

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.