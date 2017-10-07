Coast Guard Investigating Grounded Fishing Boat Near El Capitán State Beach

A commercial fishing boat ran aground near El Capitán State Beach on the Gaviota coast early Saturday. There were no injuries in the incident, and authorities say no fuel was spilled.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the crew of the Santa Barbara-based Kaylee J requested assistance at about 5:30 a.m., reporting that the vessel had run aground.

The boat was stuck in shallow water about 20 yards offshore, witnesses said. It was not known why it was so close to the beach.

No one aboard was injured, and a Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment crew based at the Santa Barbara harbor reported no oil pollution in the water.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

A unified command was established between the Coast Guard, the Office of Spill Prevention and Response with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and California State Parks to remove oil and hazardous materials from the vessel.

