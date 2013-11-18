Coast Guard Monitoring Diesel Spill in Ventura Harbor

The U.S. Coast Guard is monitoring cleanup operations of a reported 300-gallon diesel fuel spill in Ventura Harbor that occurred Monday afternoon.

A collision between two boats took place in the harbor about 1 p.m., causing the spill. The fuel leak was stopped shortly afterwards.

The diesel fuel is being contained with boom while a commercial maritime crew begins cleanup operations.

Patriot Environmental, the Ventura County Fire Department and the Ventura County Harbor Patrol were on the scene.

The Coast Guard will continue to monitor the situation and conduct an investigation.