Coast Guard Partners With Wildlife Commission to Release Rehabilitated Elephant Seal Pups
One of two elephant seal pups returns to the ocean after a period of rehabilitation at the California Wildlife Center. (Petty Officer 1st Class Sondra-Kay Kneen / U.S. Coast Guard photo)
By Sondra-Kay Kneen for the U.S. Coast Guard | July 14, 2016 | 12:10 p.m.
Coast Guard members from Station Channel Islands Harbor assisted members of the California Wildlife Commission to release two rehabilitated elephant seal pups back into the wild near Santa Cruz Island July 12, 2016.
The elephant seal pups were being treated at the California Wildlife Center’s rehabilitation site for seals, located in Calabasas near Malibu.
The pups were picked up in March after failing to thrive in their natural environment following birth.
The pups received care and acclimation training to better their chances of surviving in the wild upon being released.
A 45-foot response boat - medium boat crew from Coast Guard Station Channel Islands assisted in the safe loading and transportation of the seal pups to Santa Cruz Island.
— Sondra-Kay Kneen represents the U.S. Coast Guard.
Coast Guard members bring the rehabilitated elephant seals on board a boat before dispatching the pups to their natural habitat. (Petty Officer 1st Class Sondra-Kay Kneen / U.S. Coast Guard photo)
