Coast Guard Report Analyzes Refugio Oil Spill Response in Santa Barbara County

The U.S. Coast Guard issued an after-action report Tuesday analyzing the Santa Barbara County Refugio Oil Spill response by its agency and the many others involved.

The report recommends asking for more outside resources earlier, having a consistent public-information plan, and working with local groups and organizations that may not typically be involved in an oil cleanup effort.

On May 19, 2015, a Plains All-American crude oil pipeline ruptured near Refugio State Beach, spilling up to 142,800 gallons of black oil onto the coastline and into the ocean.

The pipeline is located on the mountain side of Highway 101 on the Gaviota Coast, but oil flowed downhill, through a culvert under the freeway and into the ocean.

Federal regulators have determined that external corrosion caused the rupture, and a final investigative report is expected to be released soon.

Coast Guard Capt. Jennifer Williams was the federal on-scene coordinator for the response and co-headed Unified Command with the Environmental Protection Agency.

The after-action report’s lists areas to improve, including managing volunteers, mobilizing regional and national assets, and engaging with community groups, elected officials, citizens and non-governmental groups.

Santa Barbara County is home to a lot of engaged citizens who remember the 1969 spill, and being told not to help didn’t go over well as beaches were coated with black crude oil without any clean-up personnel at the scene, and oil-covered birds and marine mammals were found along the coastline.

An involved public “understandably perceived an ineffectual response in light of the initial lack of response activity amid oiled beaches given prolonged responder and resource transit times on the first day,” the report said.

Some people grabbed five-gallon buckets and removed oil from beaches themselves, wearing no protective gear.

As the report notes, the response happened because the public perceived a slow or inadequate response to the spill in the first few days, since there were no crews cleaning beaches at the time.

“Public participation during oil spill response will occur whether it is managed or not,” the report said.

State organizations are usually the ones to manage volunteer activities and use groups that have training and liability coverage – including the Oiled Wildlife Care Network, California Conservation Corps and Department of Fish and Wildlife’s natural resource volunteers.

When locals asked how they could help, officials basically said to stay out of the way and stay tuned for opportunities to volunteer.

The report suggests building a more capable non-wildlife volunteer plan to use community members into the response effort.

The response is now in the third stage, scheduled to finish in May, with oil sampling to see if more action is needed.

The first active clean-up and gross oil removal phase ended on Aug. 31, and mobilizing personnel was another area of improvement named in the report.

The Coast Guard uses the Mobilization Readiness Tracking tool to request personnel, and since not enough people were trained to use it, requests were missed, duplicated and delayed, according to the report.

In the future, agencies should request additional resources earlier, including those outside the area.

Personnel from all over the country responded to the spill, and the constant turnover in the Joint Information Center made it difficult to get information out.

“The presence of multiple public information officers and the limited experience and frequent rotations of JIC personnel delayed the coordinated release of public information,” the report said.

It was a common occurrence to call the Joint Information Center and get a different person answering every time, and that person typically had to check with a supervisor before answering questions.

Recommendations include using experienced PIOs, avoiding public affairs staff turnover, allowing media on overflights and incident command tours, and using a shared email to coordinate spokespeople from different agencies.

There was no public information management plan template or plan for community events such as an open house.

Unified Command held one open house meeting in Goleta May 30, 11 days after the spill was discovered.

Many outside agencies invade an area for a response of this size, and the report noted the importance of building trust with elected officials and community leaders.

There was a public perception of a lack of transparency, not only because Plains was so involved in the response effort – which is normal for the responsible party, according to the Coast Guard -- but because Plains representatives had a large area of the Santa Barbara County Emergency Operations Center and were the ones contracting security to manage check-ins – and keep the public out – at the EOC and press conference locations.

Even though Unified Command used the county’s Emergency Operations Center, County Supervisors were turned away multiple times attempting to get in – by security that was contracted by Plains All-American Pipeline, the responsible party.

“I think over 250 people are at the site, and I know security was a concern, but I didn’t appreciate the fact I couldn’t get into the building because Plains representatives stopped me at the gate,” Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf said at a board meeting during the response.

Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr said she was also stopped twice.

“When three people stopped me in the EOC lobby, I pointed to my picture on the wall and said, ‘That’s me.’”

Local stakeholders that are not usually involved in an oil spill response can be tremendously helpful, as the Coast Guard discovered. California State Parks Rangers, the Ventura County Emergency Managers and UC Santa Barbara in particular were lauded for their efforts during the spill response.

“Overall, UCSB provided trustworthy, local knowledge that was current and informed. Although their participation informed response decision-making, their presence also facilitated transparency, honest information sharing, and cooperation and collaboration between regulatory agencies and the public.”

Representatives from the Chumash Nation were also an important part of the response given the cultural and historical resources in the inland area of the spill – so much so that officials want to develop a response model to explicitly recognize tribal government participation.

Refugio Oil Spill: Coast Guard Response After-Action Report by Giana Magnoli