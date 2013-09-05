Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:12 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Coast Guard Rescues Ill Man From Santa Rosa Island

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | September 5, 2013 | 11:17 a.m.

A U.S. Coast Guard medical helicopter picked up a man suffering from severe dehydration from Santa Rosa Island on Thursday.

The Truth, a diving and excursion boat of Santa Barbara-based Truth Aquatics, called in about a 67-year-old passenger who was feeling ill, and the on-call Coast Guard flight surgeons determined the man should be evacuated by helicopter to a hospital, said USCG spokesman Adam Eggers.

Helicopters fly out of the Los Angeles Airport and do medevacs – medical evacuations – all the time, he said.

“For any situations when you have an older person on the boat and they start to not feel well, you want to get them off.” 

Dehydration can exacerbate the effects of being on the ocean and make people feel a lot worse, a lot faster, he said.

“If you’re not drinking enough water when you get onto the ocean, even if it’s fairly calm, the way the boat moves can affect your brain and equilibrium."

Combine that with the man’s age and high temperatures, and the flight surgeons recommended that a helicopter pick up the patient. 

Due to the size of the boat – 69 feet long – the Coast Guard determined it would be safer to have The Truth moor at Santa Rosa Island so the man could be loaded into a landed helicopter.

National Park Service staff moved the patient to a landing area so the helicopter could pick him up around 9 a.m., Eggers said.

It’s always safer to land a helicopter and load someone into it than doing an in-air transfer, he added.

The man was dropped off at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital at about 9:20 a.m.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 