Coast Guard Rescues Kayakers in Distress Off Goleta Beach

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was enlisted to rescue two kayakers who got into trouble in the ocean off Goleta Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel, including the Santa Barbara Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team, were called out at about 4:30 p.m. on a report of two kayakers in distress, said Engineer Paul Christensen.

With the help of the Coast Guard and the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol, the kayakers were located some 10 miles south of the Goleta Pier, he said.

They were experiencing medical difficulties, Christensen said, so the Coast Guard initiated a hoist rescue.

Names of the kayakers were not immediately available, but the city Fire Department said they were two men, ages 27 and 24.

The men got into trouble when they lost a paddle, city fire officials said.

