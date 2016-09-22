Coast Guard Rescues Mariner From Sailing Vessel Near San Miguel Island

The Coast Guard rescued a boater near San Miguel Island Thursday.

The Coast Guard received a notification via a Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) device that provided a position just north west of San Miguel Island.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Forward Operating Base Point Mugu was sent to search the last known position of the EPIRB and located a 23-foot sailing vessel.

The helicopter crew lowered a hand-held radio down to the individual aboard.

The boater confirmed he was in distress after reporting that his anchor was not holding in the 8-to-10-foot seas, his mast was broken and had no engine to make way.

The helicopter crew safely hoisted the individual and transferred him to Forward Operating Base Point Mugu where he was reported to be in good condition.

An Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon or EPIRB is used to alert search and rescue services in the event of an emergency.

It does this by transmitting a coded message on the 406 MHz distress frequency via satellite to the nearest rescue coordination center.