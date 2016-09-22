Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:34 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Coast Guard Rescues Mariner From Sailing Vessel Near San Miguel Island

A Coast Guard crew from Point Mugu rescued a boater near San Miguel Island Thursday. Click to view larger
A Coast Guard crew from Point Mugu rescued a boater near San Miguel Island Thursday.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
By U.S. Coast Guard | September 22, 2016 | 9:26 p.m.

The Coast Guard rescued a boater near San Miguel Island Thursday.

The Coast Guard received a notification via a Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) device that provided a position just north west of San Miguel Island.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Forward Operating Base Point Mugu was sent to search the last known position of the EPIRB and located a 23-foot sailing vessel.

The helicopter crew lowered a hand-held radio down to the individual aboard.

The boater confirmed he was in distress after reporting that his anchor was not holding in the 8-to-10-foot seas, his mast was broken and had no engine to make way. 

The helicopter crew safely hoisted the individual and transferred him to Forward Operating Base Point Mugu where he was reported to be in good condition.

An Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon or EPIRB is used to alert search and rescue services in the event of an emergency.

It does this by transmitting a coded message on the 406 MHz distress frequency via satellite to the nearest rescue coordination center. 

A boater in distress used an emergency beacon to notify the Coast Guard for rescue Thursday. Click to view larger
A boater in distress used an emergency beacon to notify the Coast Guard for rescue Thursday.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 