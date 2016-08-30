Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:09 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Coast Guard Rescues Stricken Diver Near Anacapa Island

Another diver rescued after suffering stroke-like symptoms near Santa Barbara Island

A diver was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Tuesday after surfacing unconscious near Anacapa Island. Click to view larger
A diver was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Tuesday after surfacing unconscious near Anacapa Island. (U.S Coast Guard photo)
By SondraKay Kneen for the U.S. Coast Guard | August 30, 2016 | 2:45 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard medically evacuated a diver after he was reported to surface unconscious and unresponsive near Anacapa Island on Tuesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach operations center received a call from the commercial dive vessel Conception, reporting that a diver had surfaced unconscious.

Shortly after, the diver became responsive, squeezing hands and breathing.  

A Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat — Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Channel Islands arrived on scene and safely transferred the individual to Station Channel Islands Harbor where EMS was waiting.

Also on Tuesday, the Coast Guard medically evacuated a diver after he was reported to be experiencing stroke like symptoms near Santa Barbara Island.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach operations center received a call at 9:40 a.m., from the commercial dive vessel Peace, reporting that an individual aboard was experiencing stroke like symptoms.

They reported that two paramedics were currently aboard the dive vessel administering aid to the diver. 

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Forward Operating Base Point Mugu arrived on scene and safely hoisted the individual aboard the aircraft and transferred him to the University of California Los Angeles Medical Center.

SondraKay Kneen is a public-affairs officer for the U.S. Coast Guard.

 
