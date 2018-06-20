2 Fishermen MIssing Near Santa Cruz Island Return to Port Uninjured

The U.S. Coast Guard canceled a search near Santa Cruz Island for two overdue fishermen from Ventura after the pair returned safely to port Wednesday night.

At about 2 p.m., the girlfriend of one of the fisherman reported the men missing to the Coast Guard station in Los Angeles.

Kevin Thompson and Andy Pilmer, both 47, departed from the Ventura Marina at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, and were expected to return at 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Coast Guard said.

Their fishing route included Santa Cruz Island, Anacapa Island and the Yellow Banks area.

They were reported to be aboard a white, 20-foot, center-consoled fishing vessel with a blue stripe.

At about 6 p.m., the men returned to Ventura Marina, the Coast Guard reported.

"Mariners are reminded of the importance of providing details of their intended voyage and a description of their vessel to family and friends prior to leaving port," the Coast Guard said in a news release. "This information is critical to rescuers in case of an emergency."

