Coast Guard Locates Boaters Who Were Overdue to Santa Barbara Harbor

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | April 27, 2016

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter that was dispatched Wednesday afternoon was able to locate a boat that was reported two days overdue at Santa Barbara Harbor.

The 27-foot ranger tug Honokai — with five people and two dogs on board — left the harbor Friday en route to Santa Cruz Island, and was scheduled to return on Monday, according to SondraKay Kneen, a Coast Guard spokeswoman.

“The reporting source contacted the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol after one of the boaters did not show up for work,” Kneen said, adding that the Coast Guard was alerted to the missing boat at 12:30 p.m. by the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol .

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Los Angeles was sent to look for the missing vessel.

At about 3:30 p.m., the vessel was located anchored at Pelican Cove, waiting out the blustery weather, Kneen said.

The Coast Guard encourages all boaters to prepare for potential hazardous weather and keep advised of weather changes through the National Weather Service and to monitor VHF-FM channel 16 for the most current safety advisories.

