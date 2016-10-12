Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:55 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Boaters Found Safe Near Santa Cruz Island After Coast Guard Search

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | October 12, 2016

Three people aboard a sailboat that was reported overdue returning from a trip to Santa Cruz Island were found safe Wednesday by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard’s station at Channel Islands Harbor in Ventura received a call Tuesday night from a woman who said her husband had left Saturday with two other people — the owner and his wife — aboard the 35-foot sailboat “Tenacious,” according to SondraKay Kneen, a Coast Guard spokeswoman.

The man was last in contact with his wife at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Kneen said.

The three were located Wednesday aboard their vessel at Albert Anchorage on the backside of Santa Cruz, Kneen said.

There were no injuries and the vessel was not in distress, she said.

She added that apparently there was a miscommunication about when the trio would return; they had not planned to head home until Thursday.

The names of those aboard were not released.

An HH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Pt. Mugu was dispatched, along with the Coast Guard Cutter “Blacktop from Channel Islands Harbor, to look for the missing vessel, which left out of Ventura Harbor.

