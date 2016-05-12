Friday, April 20 , 2018, 11:10 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Coast Guard Station Channel Island’s Harbor Holds 11th Annual Safe Boating Expo

By Sondra-Kay Kneen for the U.S. Coast Guard | May 12, 2016 | 2:38 p.m.

The 11th Annual Channel Islands Harbor Safe Boating Expo will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, May 14, at Coast Guard Station Channel Islands Harbor, 4201 S. Victoria Ave. in Oxnard.

The boating expo is free to the public and will include rescue demonstrations from the Coast Guard, Ventura County Fire Department, Oxnard Fire Department and Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

The expo will also consist of a California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways interactive water safety display and a presentation featuring the latest styles of life jackets. Guests can bring in their worn and damaged life jacket and receive a new one.

Guests can also receive a coupon for flares when they bring in any expired flares to be disposed of by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Ventura County Power Squadron will be taking reservations for free vessel examinations.

“Local vendors will demonstrate the latest in safety products and hands on training for the proper use of a fire extinguisher, shooting a flare, paddle boarding, kayaking and CPR,” said Henry Goldman, chairman of the National Safe Boating Expo.

Other agencies that will be in attendance include members of the American Red Cross, Channel Islands Harbor Patrol, Oxnard Police Department/Oxnard Fire Department dive teams, Naval Sea Cadets Corps, Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, Ventura Sail and Power Squadron, Navy League of the United States, Ventura County Fire Department and more.

Coast Guard Station Channel Islands Harbor boats and other first-responder platforms will be open for public tours. Click here to reserve a tour.

Click here for more information about the Safe Boating Expo.

— Sondra-Kay Kneen is a public affairs specialist with the U.S. Coast Guard public affairs office in Los Angeles and Long Beach.

 
