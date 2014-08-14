Copter Transports Man to Hospital From San Miguel Island Area

The U.S. Coast Guard sent a helicopter to pick up an elderly man who went unconscious on a boat near San Miguel Island Thursday morning.

A helicopter was dispatched from the Los Angeles air station around 10 a.m., Petty Officer Andrea Anderson said.

The vessel was three miles offshore of San Miguel Island and the man, who had a history of heart issues, became dizzy and passed out, she said.

The helicopter transport took him to the Santa Barbara Airport to get transferred to emergency medical services, since the helicopter pad at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital was unavailable, she added.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli