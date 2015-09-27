Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:32 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
COAST Honors Mickey and Richard Flacks for Community Activism, Leadership

In recognition of their longtime community activism and leadership, Mickey and Dick Flacks were honored with the Barry Siegel Award presented by the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST).
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | September 27, 2015 | 10:45 a.m.

The Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST) honored longtime Santa Barbarans Mickey and Richard Flacks at the nonprofit organization’s annual Fall Gathering at the Spanish Garden Inn in downtown Santa Barbara.

The lovely late afternoon event was held in the shaded, interior courtyard of the hotel at 915 Garden St. The program was preceded by a wine and hors d’oeuvres hour.

Santa Barbara City Councilman Gregg Hart welcomed attendees to participate in the silent auction and to mingle prior to the program.

Later, the Barry Siegel Award was presented to the Flackses. Dick Flacks is a retired sociology professor at UC Santa Barbara and Mickey is a dedicated community activist and volunteer.

Event sponsors included MTD Santa Barbara, Community Environmental Council, Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, Pujo & Associates, Ensberg Jacobs Design Inc., Cathy Murillo, Joan and Bill Murdoch, Marty and Joe Blum, Michael Bennett, Paula Perotte, Roger Horton, Eva Inbar and others.

COAST provides advocacy, education and outreach to improve transportation options in the Santa Barbara and Ventura regions, promoting rail, bus, bike and pedestrian access.

Click here for more information about the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation, or call 805.875.3562. Click here to make an online donation.

